US condemns Iran’s attacks near Erbil

NNA – The US State Department condemnednbsp;Iranrsquo;s attacks near Iraqrsquo;s northern city of Erbilnbsp;on Monday .

ldquo;We oppose Iranrsquo;s reckless missile strikes, which undermine Iraqrsquo;s stability,rdquo; said department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

ldquo;We support the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Governmentrsquo;s efforts to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people,rdquo; he said in a statement.

The strikes did not hit any US facilities and there were no US casualties, two US officials told Reuters on Monday,

Iranrsquo;s Revolutionary Guards took credit for the strike.

The strikes come amid concerns about the escalation of a conflict that has spread through the Middle East since the war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas began on Oct. 7, with Iranrsquo;s allies also entering the fray from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

ldquo;In response to the recent atrocities of the Zionist regime, causing the killing of commanders of the Guards and the Axis of Resistance … one of the main Mossad espionage headquarters in Iraqrsquo;s Kurdistan region was destroyed with ballistic missiles,rdquo; the Guards said in a statement.

Iran had vowed revenge for the killing of three members of Guards in Syria last month, including a senior Guards commander, who had served as military advisers there.–agenciesnbsp;

