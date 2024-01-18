Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    US condemns Iran’s attacks near Erbil

    By

    Jan 16, 2024 , , ,

    NNA – The US State Department condemnednbsp;Iranrsquo;s attacks near Iraqrsquo;s northern city of Erbilnbsp;on Monday .

    ldquo;We oppose Iranrsquo;s reckless missile strikes, which undermine Iraqrsquo;s stability,rdquo; said department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

    ldquo;We support the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Governmentrsquo;s efforts to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people,rdquo; he said in a statement.

    The strikes did not hit any US facilities and there were no US casualties, two US officials told Reuters on Monday,

    Iranrsquo;s Revolutionary Guards took credit for the strike.

    The strikes come amid concerns about the escalation of a conflict that has spread through the Middle East since the war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas began on Oct. 7, with Iranrsquo;s allies also entering the fray from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

    ldquo;In response to the recent atrocities of the Zionist regime, causing the killing of commanders of the Guards and the Axis of Resistance … one of the main Mossad espionage headquarters in Iraqrsquo;s Kurdistan region was destroyed with ballistic missiles,rdquo; the Guards said in a statement.

    Iran had vowed revenge for the killing of three members of Guards in Syria last month, including a senior Guards commander, who had served as military advisers there.–agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    US launches fourth round of strikes on Houthi targets after terror designation

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    US appeals court blocks Texas law that could ban or restrict library books

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Ford urgently recalls hundreds of vehicles over safety fears: ‘Stop driving’

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    US launches fourth round of strikes on Houthi targets after terror designation

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    US appeals court blocks Texas law that could ban or restrict library books

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Ford urgently recalls hundreds of vehicles over safety fears: ‘Stop driving’

    Jan 18, 2024
    News Politics

    Trump races to bury Haley with barrage of policy, personal and conspiratorial shots

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy