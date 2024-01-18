Nicky Brownless reveals she and Garry Lyon are finally “really happy” after announcing their engagement – after their marriages ended in betrayal.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

AFL star Garry Lyon and his partner Nicky Brownless got engaged last year and are now happier than ever.

The good news came seven years after their relationship began under scandalous circumstances.

The former Melbourne captain, 56, controversially went public with Nicky, the ex-wife of his close friend and former AFL Footy Show co-host Billy Brownless, in 2016.

Garry, 56, took his best friend by surprise by starting a relationship with his wife of 18 years, 54, just 12 months after they split.

The couple have moved on from that dark past and Nicky revealed that the engagement was a truly happy moment.

AFL star Garry Lyon and his partner Nicky Brownless got engaged last year and are now happier than ever. Both in the photo

‘We had planned to go and we did (we had a lot to celebrate). We are very happy,’ he told the Herald of the sun of her trip to New York after Gary proposed to her.

After years of intense scrutiny, Gary got down on one knee and proposed to Nicky during a recent trip to the Mornington Peninsula and presented her with a giant diamond ring.

Nicky posted a photo of the couple lovingly embracing each other on Instagram and captioned it, “Best surprise.”

She tagged New York, where the couple is currently enjoying a romantic winter getaway.

Lyon took his best friend Billy Brownless (right) by surprise by starting a relationship with his wife of 18 years, just 12 months after they split.

A month after their scandalous relationship made headlines, Geelong legend Billy revealed how the affair had impacted his family, saying “a good mate wouldn’t do that”.

He also sensationally confessed that Garry and Nicky’s secret relationship could have lasted for years.

‘I could not believe it. I discovered it three or four months ago. I asked Garry and Nicky earlier what was going on and they said they were just good friends. That’s what hurts the most,” he said at the time on The AFL Footy Show.

Billy shares four children with Nicky, daughters Lucy and Ruby and sons Oscar and Max.