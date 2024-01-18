Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley 'fight to live another day' after the Iowa caucus

    Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley 'fight to live another day' after the Iowa caucus

    Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are “fighting to live another day” after the Iowa caucus. Mr. DeSantis finished second in Iowa with more than 21 percent of the vote. Ms. Haley came in a close third with 19 percent. “As long as Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis stay close, it looks like they will both fight to live another day,” Spicer told Sky News host Andrew Bolt. The Iowa caucuses mark the first contest on the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominating calendar.

