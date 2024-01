NNA – Iran said on Tuesday that it launched ballistic missiles at targets in Iraq and Syria in defense of its sovereignty and security and to confront terrorism.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, stated that Tehran respects the sovereignty of other countries and the integrity of their territories. However, at the same time, it uses its quot;legitimate and legal right to deter threats to national security.quot;–Reuters

nbsp;

=========R.H.