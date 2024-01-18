Israeli airstrikes on Gaza claim dozens of lives as Israel’s aggression enters its 102nd day

NNA – At least 57 Palestinians at night nbsp;were killed and dozens wounded following intense Israeli airstrikes targeting several areas in the Gaza Strip, according to local and security sources.

Sources said that at least 20 people were killed following an Israeli airstrike targeting a house for the Al-Sousi family in the Al-Sabra neighborhood in the center of Gaza City, while dozens of others sustained several injuries.nbsp;

The intense and fierce airstrikes resulted in massive destruction of the house on the heads of its occupants, in addition to neighboring houses,nbsp;

Following the bombing, dozens of dead bodies and injured individuals were transferred to Al-Shifa Medical Complex west of the city. .

Israeli military air force carried out fierce airstrike targeting a house for the Al-Haddad family in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, resulting in the killing of 11 people. Shahad Harbi Al-Haddad was seriously injured as a result of the bombardment, and she is the only survivor of her family.

At least 11 people were killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a house south of the city without previous warning.nbsp;

The causalities were transferred to the Gaza European Hospital. Additionally, seven people arrived to Nasser Hospital in the city.

Israeli fighter jets carried out intense airstrikes targeting Al-Maghazi and Al-Bureij camps, resulting in the killing of seven people and the injury of several others.nbsp;

A citizen was further killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house for the Al-Muznar family in the Al-Saftawi area, north of Gaza City.

Israeli warplanes launched violent airstrikes targeting the neighborhoods of Tal Al-Hawa, Sheikh Ajlin, Al-Sabra and Al-Zaytoun, and the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip. The city of Khan Yunis was also targeted in the non-strop Israeli bombardment against the enclave.

For the fifth day in a row, the complete interruption of communications and Internet services in the Gaza Strip continues, due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

This is at least the seventh time that communications have been completely cut off from the Gaza Strip since the start of the aggression on October 7.nbsp;

Networks and transmission towers were damaged as a result of the massive destruction caused by the aggression to the infrastructure, and the lack of fuel due to the siege. This led to frequent outages, pressure on the network, and weak transmission in various parts of the sector.

Medical sources reported that the Israeli occupation committed 12 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leading to the killing of nearly 132 and 252 injured during the past 24 hours.

In a preliminary toll, the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7nbsp;has resulted in at least 24,000 fatalities, more than 70% of whom are women and children, andnbsp;60,317 wounded. Additionally, more than 8,000 arenbsp;still missing under the rubble.–WAFAnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.