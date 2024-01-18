Israeli enemy airstrikes hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon

NNA – On Tuesday, Israeli enemy aircraft targeted the outskirts of Hula, Wadi Al-Salouki, Wadi Al-Hujeir, Wadi El-Bayyad, and Rab Thalathin Taybeh road with more than 15 airstrikes.nbsp;

The Israeli enemy also aimed phosphorus shells at Kfarkila in Southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, an enemy#39;s Merkava tank targeted homes in the same town. Additionally, the enemy#39;s artillery targeted the southern Lebanese town of Mays El-Jabal. Al-Motran hill in Hmamis faces similar artillery shelling.nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.