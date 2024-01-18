Israel’s ‘Day After’ Plan for Gaza Is Full of Holes

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Israel has a plan for Gaza—and unsurprisingly, it’s not altogether popular.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a moderate member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, floated a proposal for post-war Gaza in recent days, in the face of growing calls to avoid civilian casualties in the war and move beyond bombardment and blockade of the enclave.

But the proposal is filled with stumbling blocks that are already giving Western leaders pause over what the future holds for war-torn Gaza, which Israel has been attacking ever since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault on Israel.

Read more at The Daily Beast.