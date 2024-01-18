Trump’s ‘New Slogan’ Sums Him Up Perfectly

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Donald Trump’s message to voters in Iowa on the eve of 2024’s first major political test—as residents battle through ungodly cold temperatures to get to the caucuses—has shocked, but not surprised, hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy on The New Abnormal podcast this week.

Trump told supporters in Indianola on Sunday that even if they were “sick as a dog,” it was worth braving the chill to vote. If they then passed away, “it’s worth it,” the former president added.

