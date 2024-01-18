Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    4th Meeting of National Security, Foreign Policy Advisors on Key Principles of Peace for Ukraine

    NNA – Today in Davos, Switzerland, the international consultations on keynbsp;principles of peace for Ukraine took place. The consultations included inï¿¾person and online participation of national security and foreign policynbsp;advisors from 82 countries and international organizations.

    This meeting is a continuation of the meetings in Copenhagen on 24th Junenbsp;2023, Jeddah on 5th August 2023, and Malta on 28th October 2023. The goalnbsp;of this and previous meetings is to elaborate a unified and joint approach onnbsp;how to end the war against Ukraine with a just,nbsp;comprehensive and lastingnbsp;peace, and to develop measures to overcome the regional and globalnbsp;consequences of the war.

    The Participants expressed deep gratitude to the Swiss Confederation for itsnbsp;exquisite hospitality and organization of the fourth round of consultationsnbsp;on the key principles of peace. The meeting in Switzerland is symbolic, asnbsp;this country has always been devoted to the principles of international law.nbsp;

    It was in Geneva, Switzerland, that the international community adopted anbsp;number of conventions on human treatment during war, including thenbsp;1949 Geneva Conventions on the Protection of War Victims.

    This meeting of advisors is taking place on the 690th day since the beginningnbsp;of the unprovoked full-scale invasion on Ukraine by the Russian Federation.nbsp;

    The brutal war against Ukraine has been lasting on for almost two years andnbsp;is accompanied by constant mass attacks on the civilian and criticalnbsp;infrastructure of Ukraine and its population. Only recent missiles and dronesnbsp;attacks on the largest cities of Ukraine took thenbsp;lives of several dozennbsp;Ukrainian civilians, which certainly shall be strongly condemned.

    It was emphasized that Ukraine#39;s security is an integral part of world andnbsp;regional security, therefore war against Ukraine remains one of the mainnbsp;destabilizing factors for security in world. Due to this, peace efforts must benbsp;significantly strengthened in order to end the war in a just andnbsp;comprehensive way. The task of the world community shall not only be tonbsp;end the war, but also to overcome the consequences of all those crises thatnbsp;were caused by it throughout the world.

    It was an open and constructive meeting, within which it was discussed innbsp;details the key principles, on which a comprehensive, just and lasting peacenbsp;for Ukraine and the whole world should be built. Such peace can only benbsp;based on the UN Charter, the relevant resolutions of the UN Generalnbsp;Assembly and the key principles of international law.

    At this high-level meeting, continuing the detailed discussions in Malta, thenbsp;reports on the implementation of action plans were discussed in thenbsp;following directions for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace:nbsp;

    ldquo;Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilitiesrdquo;, ldquo;Restoration ofnbsp;justicerdquo;, quot;Environmental safetyquot;, ldquo;Preventing escalation and repetition ofnbsp;aggressionrdquo;, and ldquo;Confirmation of the end of the warrdquo;. Special discussionnbsp;panels were dedicated to the aspects of food security and humanitariannbsp;aspects of the war.

    This meeting laid the necessary prerequisites for the preparation of anbsp;meeting of leaders of states and governments, which can give a start at anbsp;high level to establish a common and universal basis for achieving anbsp;comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine based on the Ukrainiannbsp;Peace Formula. The leadersrsquo; meeting may also give a start to the set ofnbsp;thematic meetings in different countries at the ministerial, parliamentary,nbsp;expert and other levels to prepare detailed proposals for the leaders.

    National security and foreign policy advisors will continue to work closelynbsp;together to ensure the broadest possible international support for anbsp;comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine and the world.

    This communiqueacute; is not intended to reflect the views of all participants.

