Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    North Korea No Longer Seeks Reconciliation with South, Kim Says

    By

    Jan 16, 2024 , , , , ,
    North Korea No Longer Seeks Reconciliation with South, Kim Says

    KCNA via Reuters

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says reunification with South Korea is no longer possible and reconciliation on the Korean peninsula won’t be pursued any longer, state media reported Tuesday.

    The state-run KCNA news agency said Pyongyang will abolish government agencies managing relations with Seoul and that Kim had called for a change to North Korea’s constitution to recognize South Korea as its “primary foe and principal enemy.” He also said the new constitution should confirm that, in the event of war, North Korea will pursue “occupying, subjugating, and reclaiming” the South.

    Kim further demanded that the previous symbols of reconciliation between the two countries should be removed to “completely eliminate such concepts as ‘reunification,’ ‘reconciliation’ and ‘fellow countrymen’ from the national history of our republic,” the Associated Press reports.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    US launches fourth round of strikes on Houthi targets after terror designation

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    US appeals court blocks Texas law that could ban or restrict library books

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Ford urgently recalls hundreds of vehicles over safety fears: ‘Stop driving’

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    US launches fourth round of strikes on Houthi targets after terror designation

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    US appeals court blocks Texas law that could ban or restrict library books

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Ford urgently recalls hundreds of vehicles over safety fears: ‘Stop driving’

    Jan 18, 2024
    News Politics

    Trump races to bury Haley with barrage of policy, personal and conspiratorial shots

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy