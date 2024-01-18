Measles warning in Western Sydney: Major update as Sydney Airport and Emirates flight from Dubai added to exposure list

<!–

Sydney Airport and an Emirates flight from Dubai to Sydney have been added to the list of exposure locations after a case of measles was discovered in a child.

NSW Health is advising people to be alert to signs and symptoms of measles after being notified of one confirmed case of measles in a nine-month-old baby.

The child had recently returned from Asia, where a measles outbreak has occurred in several countries, including Pakistan and India.

An urgent health warning was issued for several locations in Sydney’s inner west and south west on Tuesday.

In an updated statement, NSW Health added the following locations where people may have been exposed to the case:

Emirates flight EK 416 from Dubai to Sydney, arriving in Sydney on January 10 at 6:36 PM

Sydney Airport – Terminal 1 International arrivals (including baggage claim and customs) between 6:36 PM and 9:00 PM on January 10

The new locations are in addition to the original location of the Five Star Coffee and Nuts supermarket on Yerrick Rd in Lakemba, between 3pm and 5pm on January 12, when the business visited the site.

They have identified and contacted people who have been in close contact with the child to arrange preventative treatment if necessary.

Dr. Leena Gupta, clinical director of public health for the Sydney Local Health District, reiterated that the sites do not pose an ongoing risk to the public.

He said people who had visited Lakemba supermarket were still urged to be on the lookout for symptoms.

“(They) include fever, sore eyes and coughing, usually followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body,” Dr. Gupta said.

“It can take up to 18 days for symptoms to appear after an exposure.”

Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease that is spread through the air when someone who is contagious coughs or sneezes.

The most effective and safe protection is the regular measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is included in the National Vaccination Program (RVP) for children aged 12 and 18 months.

It is also free in NSW for anyone born in or after 1966 who has not yet had two doses.

“This should be a reminder for everyone to check they are protected against measles, which is highly contagious,” Dr. Gupta said.

‘Anyone born in or after 1966 should ensure that he or she has received two doses of the measles vaccine.

“This is especially important prior to traveling abroad as measles outbreaks are currently occurring in several parts of the world.”

In July last yearanother measles scare broke out when a man unknowingly infected with the disease traveled through Melbourne and Brisbane airports.

According to data from the Federal Department of Health, the vaccination rate for all Australian children after five years is 94.04 percent.