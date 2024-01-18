Microsoft expands Office AI Copilot to consumers, smaller companies

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public domain

Microsoft Corp. is opening up its artificial intelligence assistant to consumers and making the corporate version available to smaller businesses as it tries to increase the number of customers paying for the new services.

Microsoft is selling a consumer version of Copilot for $20 a month, with access to OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT technology and imaging features, the Redmond, Washington-based software giant said in a statement. Consumers with an Office cloud subscription will be able to use Copilot to help answer questions, summarize data, and create content in Word, Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint.

The company, which has been selling a similar product to large businesses for a monthly fee of $30 per user, will eliminate the 300 subscription minimum for its enterprise service.

Since Microsoft has revamped almost all of its products around AI tools based on OpenAI technology, its Office products remain one of the best ways to get customers to pay more for AI support. Executives have said demand is unusually high, and Azure chief Scott Guthrie compared it to lines outside stores to buy Windows 95 software nearly three decades ago.

Microsoft has been testing Office-based Copilot, now called Copilot for Microsoft 365, since March. The company began selling it widely in November, as long as businesses bought at least 300 subscriptions. That left out small businesses and those that wanted to start with a smaller test, Jared Spataro, a Microsoft vice president, said in an interview.

“We’ve never seen demand in the commercial space for a product like we’re seeing for Microsoft 365 Copilot,” he said. “We’ve had pressure like I’ve never seen from small and medium-sized businesses saying ‘why don’t they let us buy this? Let’s try it.’”

Microsoft announced the new services ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where CEO Satya Nadella will speak in an interview with Bloomberg. Microsoft’s consumer service, called Copilot Pro, offers similar features to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus at the same price, although the integration with Office differentiates its product, Spataro said. The company plans to implement a creation tool, similar to the one OpenAI introduced last year, that will allow people to create their own co-pilots for a specific topic, a service that is already available to companies.

Microsoft’s privacy rules for the consumer version also differ from the commercial ones. Unlike data from corporate customers, Microsoft said it will retain a portion of the consumer model’s prompts and responses to retrain the models and improve the product.

