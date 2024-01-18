Bou Habib discusses regional stability with Canadian Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Tuesday said during his meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon, Stefanie McCollum, that Lebanon has put forth a new approach to ensure the stability of its southern borders through the recent message submitted to the United Nations.nbsp;

Moreover, Bou Habib expressed anticipation for active countries to support this initiative, aiming to preserve regional security and peace and prevent the escalation of war in the Middle East.

ldquo;We should not seek partial solutions in our region. Give peace a chance through the full and comprehensive implementation of international legitimacy decisions related to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem,rdquo; Bou Habib said.nbsp;

