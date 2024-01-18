Magro, Arbid discuss local economic challenges

NNA – President of the Economic, Social, and Environmental Council, Charles Arbid, on Tuesday welcomed French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, accompanied by head of the economic department, Franccedil;ois Sporrer, the embassyrsquo;s cultural advisor, along with his political advisor.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on current issues and challenges facing Lebanon, exploring ways to overcome the crisis and the necessary measures to restore confidence.nbsp;

Reforms needed, the status of banks, and the fate of deposits were all addressed, in addition to the support provided by France to the education and health sectors in Lebanon.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.