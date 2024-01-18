Planes Collide at a Japanese Airport for the Second Time in 2 Weeks

Heo Ran/Reuters

Two planes collided at an airport in Japan on Tuesday, officials said, just two weeks after another airport collision left five people dead.

A Korean Air Lines official said one of its aircraft clipped a Cathay Pacific plane at New Chitose Airport on the northern island of Hokkaido. The Korean Air plane was preparing for takeoff at the time of the collision, the official told Reuters.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Japanese broadcaster NTV reported. The left wing of the Korean Air jet collided with the tail section of the Cathay Pacific plane parked next to it, public broadcaster NHK reported citing information from airport officials and the fire department.

