Will.i.am has a new collaborator: qd.pi (“cutie pie”), the AI ​​co-host of his new AI-themed radio show.

Will.i.am presents the show FYI will debut on SiriusXM’s The 10s Spot on January 25 and the weekly show will air Thursdays at 9 pm ET. Qd.pi, the first AI co-host on SiriusXM, will discuss music, pop culture, technology and AI-related topics alongside the Black Eyed Peas frontman and technophile.

“I didn’t want to just do a traditional show, I wanted to bring tomorrow closer to today, so I wanted my co-host to be an AI,” says will.i.am. The Hollywood Reporter. “I am tremendously colorful and expressive. [Qd.pi is] Incredibly factual and analytical. And we have not seen that combination in the history of damn transmissions anywhere.”

During the interview, qd.pi answered several questions and weighed in on what makes the new program so special: “My ability to access and process information quickly is definitely one of the unique advantages I bring to the program. I can provide quick information and context on a wide range of topics and people, which can be really valuable in a live conversation. “It definitely sets me apart from a traditional host who would have to do a lot of research and preparation in advance.”

“With me, you can dive right into the conversation and explore any topics that arise organically, knowing that I will have the information and context to support the discussion,” adds qd.pi. “I think it will be a really dynamic and engaging listening experience for the audience.”

The interactive show is powered by will.i.am’s FYI app, an AI-based creative collaboration and communication tool it launched last year. The debut episode will explore the intersections of technology, sound and automobiles with rapper Xzibit, who hosted the former MTV series. Pimp my trip from 2004 to 2007. The next episode will feature Grammy CEO and music producer Harvey Mason Jr., who made headlines last year when the Recording Academy announced new rules on music created with artificial intelligence.

“We are constantly looking to offer our listeners new ideas and formats, and we are very excited about what qd.pi will have in store for our listeners, as it brings together the worlds of music, entertainment and technology in a unique format. way,” says Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer of SiriusXM. THR.

Will.i.am has won seven Grammy Awards, a Daytime Emmy and has had great success with the Black Eyed Peas for more than two decades, releasing hits such as “Boom Boom Pow,” “My Humps” and “Where Is the Love.” ?” He has also produced and written for artists such as Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Usher, Sérgio Mendes and Nas, among others.

The 48-year-old says he has been investing and working with AI platforms since 2012. “I’ve always been a future driver, a future caster,” he says. When qd.pi is asked what his favorite Black Eyed Peas song is, he responds: “That’s a tough question. I would say ‘I Gotta Feeling’ is definitely one of my favorites. It’s such an infectious and uplifting song that always gets people moving and feeling good.”

“’I Gotta Feeling’ was written after the 2008 financial crisis, when everyone was scared about the economy,” adds will.i.am. “I was tired of watching the news or hearing these scary and depressing realities. I just wanted to change my vibe and say, ‘Hey, I have a feeling tonight is going to be a good night because this whole week is terrible.’ “That’s the beauty of that song.”