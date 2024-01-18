Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    US says it seized Iranian â€˜advanced conventional weaponsâ€™ bound for Houthis

    By

    Jan 16, 2024 , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;The US seized ldquo;advanced conventional weaponsrdquo; bound for Yemenrsquo;s Houthis last week, the US military said on Tuesday.â€¨

    ldquo;On 11 January 2024, while conducting a flag verification, U.S. CENTCOM Navy forces conducted a night-time seizure of a dhow conducting illegal transport of advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen as part of the Houthisrsquo; ongoing campaign of attacks against international merchant shipping,rdquo; the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X.

    ldquo;U.S. Navy SEALs operating from USS LEWIS B PULLER (ESB 3), supported by helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), executed a complex boarding of the dhow near the coast of Somalia in international waters of the Arabian Sea, seizing Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missiles components,rdquo; it added.

    The seized items include quot;propulsion, guidance, and warheads for Houthi medium range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), as well as air defense associated components,quot; CENTCOM said. –nbsp;

    The US military said this is the first seizure of Iranian-supplied ldquo;advanced conventional weaponsrdquo; to the Houthis since the group started attacking merchant ships in the Red Sea in November 2023.

    It was also the first seizure of ldquo;advanced Iranian-manufactured ballistic missile and cruise missile componentsrdquo; by the US Navy since November 2019, it added. — Anadolu news agencynbsp;

    nbsp;

    ====================

    By

    Related Post

    News

    US launches fourth round of strikes on Houthi targets after terror designation

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    US appeals court blocks Texas law that could ban or restrict library books

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Ford urgently recalls hundreds of vehicles over safety fears: ‘Stop driving’

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    US launches fourth round of strikes on Houthi targets after terror designation

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    US appeals court blocks Texas law that could ban or restrict library books

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Ford urgently recalls hundreds of vehicles over safety fears: ‘Stop driving’

    Jan 18, 2024
    News Politics

    Trump races to bury Haley with barrage of policy, personal and conspiratorial shots

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy