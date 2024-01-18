US says it seized Iranian â€˜advanced conventional weaponsâ€™ bound for Houthis

NNA -nbsp;The US seized ldquo;advanced conventional weaponsrdquo; bound for Yemenrsquo;s Houthis last week, the US military said on Tuesday.â€¨

ldquo;On 11 January 2024, while conducting a flag verification, U.S. CENTCOM Navy forces conducted a night-time seizure of a dhow conducting illegal transport of advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen as part of the Houthisrsquo; ongoing campaign of attacks against international merchant shipping,rdquo; the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X.

ldquo;U.S. Navy SEALs operating from USS LEWIS B PULLER (ESB 3), supported by helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), executed a complex boarding of the dhow near the coast of Somalia in international waters of the Arabian Sea, seizing Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missiles components,rdquo; it added.

The seized items include quot;propulsion, guidance, and warheads for Houthi medium range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), as well as air defense associated components,quot; CENTCOM said. –nbsp;

The US military said this is the first seizure of Iranian-supplied ldquo;advanced conventional weaponsrdquo; to the Houthis since the group started attacking merchant ships in the Red Sea in November 2023.

It was also the first seizure of ldquo;advanced Iranian-manufactured ballistic missile and cruise missile componentsrdquo; by the US Navy since November 2019, it added. — Anadolu news agencynbsp;

