Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Senior Iraq official says Iran claim it hit Mossad base ‘false’

    Jan 16, 2024 , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji dismissed as quot;falsequot; Tuesday Iran#39;s claim that it hit an Israeli intelligence base in an overnight missile strike in the Kurdish regional capital Arbil.

    quot;Concerning the alleged presence of a headquarters of Israel#39;s Mossad, we visited the house, we inspected every corner of it and everything indicated that it was the family home of an Iraqi businessman,quot; Araji told Kurdish television station K24 after touring the building that was hit. — AFP

