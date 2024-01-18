Senior Iraq official says Iran claim it hit Mossad base ‘false’

NNA -nbsp;Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji dismissed as quot;falsequot; Tuesday Iran#39;s claim that it hit an Israeli intelligence base in an overnight missile strike in the Kurdish regional capital Arbil.

quot;Concerning the alleged presence of a headquarters of Israel#39;s Mossad, we visited the house, we inspected every corner of it and everything indicated that it was the family home of an Iraqi businessman,quot; Araji told Kurdish television station K24 after touring the building that was hit. — AFP

