Greek-owned ship hit by missile off Yemen

NNA -nbsp;A Greek-owned cargo ship was hit by a missile off Yemen, a maritime risk management company said on Tuesday, following a string of attacks in thenbsp;Red Seanbsp;by Yemenrsquo;s Houthis.

ldquo;A Malta-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier was reportedly targeted and impacted with a missile while transiting the southern Red Sea northbound,rdquo; Ambrey said in an alert.

The ship, which has visited Israel since the outbreak of war in Gaza and was headed to Suez, changed course and headed to port after the incident, Ambrey said.– AFP

nbsp;

=================== L.Y