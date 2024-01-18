MP Frangieh broaches bilateral ties, latest developments with Pakistan’s Ambassador

NNA ndash; Member of Parliament, Tony Frangieh, on Tuesday received at his Beirut office, Pakistan#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Salman Athar, accompanied by the Ambassadorrsquo;s Bureau chief Heba Derian.

MP Frangiehrsquo;s Advisor, Lawyer Antoine Fenianos, was also present.

The meeting reportedly touched on the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Pakistan, stressing the importance of enhancing cultural and economic exchange between the two countries, which enjoy the best relations at various levels.

Discussions also dweltnbsp;on the latest developments regarding the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.

