Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Schedule of Parliamentary and Diplomatic Meetings:

11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee, led by its Chairman, MP Dr. Fadi Alameh, will meet with French Ambassador Herveacute; Magro at the committeersquo;s hall at the Parliament offices.

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Information Technology Committee, presided over by MP Tony Frangieh, will hold a session to be briefed by the General Manager of Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut on the security breach involving airport devices.

11:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Joint meeting of the Lebanese-French Parliamentary Friendship Committee, chaired by MP Simon Abi Ramia, and the Foreign Affairs Committee, chaired by MP Fadi Alameh. They will meet with the former French presidential candidate Jean Luc Melenchon, the Member of the European Parliament and Chair of the Parliamentary Committee for Regional Cooperation Younous Omarjee, and French Parliament Member Bastien Lachaud, a member of the Defense Committee. The meeting, hosted by Abi Ramia, will take place in the Foreign Affairs Committee hall at the Parliament offices, followed by a press conference by Melenchon in the press room.

12:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Head of the Lebanese Democratic Party, Talal Arslan, will receive a delegation from the Progressive Socialist Party and the Democratic Gathering, led by MP Taymour Jumblatt, at his residence in Khaldeh.nbsp;

Caretaker Agriculture Minister#39;s meetings:nbsp;

12:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa. Discussions will focus on the import and export of agricultural products based on the agricultural agenda and the distinguished relations between the two countries.

1:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Brazilian Ambassador Tarciacute;sio Costa will be received to discuss the import of chilled and frozen meats.

