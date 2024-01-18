Josh Duhamel’s Action Comedy ‘London Calling’ Signed for UK and Ireland (Exclusive)

Signature Entertainment has acquired the action comedy. London callingstarring Josh Duhamel (Transformers franchise), from Highland Film Group for release in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The film also stars Jeremy Ray Taylor (He), Rick Hoffman (Suits) and Aidan Gillen (game of Thrones).

Signature said it plans to release the film in early 2025.

London calling centers on Tommy Ward (Duhamel), a “mediocre hitman on the run who gets stuck in Los Angeles after mistakenly killing the relative of London’s biggest crime lord,” according to a plot description. “To get back to his son across the pond, Tommy makes a deal with his (Hoffman) new employer: to teach his socially awkward teenage son, Julian (Taylor), to be a man, to exchange of a safe conduct”.

The film is directed by Allan Ungar, who reunites with Duhamel after their work on the heist thriller. Banditand written by Oscar nominees Omer Levin Menekse and Quinn Wolfe. London calling is produced by Ungar (Sympathy for the devil starring Nicolas Cage, Bandit), Delon Bakker and Kyle Ambrose (Rogue), Ryan Winterstern and Nathan Klingher (the next land of bad guys starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth and blood from dust starring Kit Harrington), Mark Fasano (the upcoming Sleeping Dogs starring Russell Crowe and ultra american starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart), Apur Parikh (the upcoming The surfer) and Julia Sandberg Hansson.

The deal was negotiated between Signature Entertainment’s head of acquisitions and TV, Elizabeth Williams, and Highland’s international president, Todd Olsson. “They are the ideal partner to bring this action comedy to audiences in the UK and Ireland,” Olsson said of the deal. Williams added: “We are proud to be teaming up again with our friends at Highland to release another super entertaining Allan Ungar film in the UK and Ireland following our success with Bandit here.”