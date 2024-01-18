The Premier League confirms a date HAS been set for Man City’s 115 financial rule breach charges hearing – and there is still a long wait for impatient rival fans.

Manchester City were accused of 115 alleged breaches of financial rules last year

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said a date had been set for City’s hearing.

Kevin De Bruyne is brilliant, but he’s not the best. Chris Sutton names his five best Premier League midfielders everything is beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has revealed that a date has been set for a hearing into charges of breaching Manchester City’s financial rules.

The top flight accused its champions of 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations in February 2023, after opening an investigation in 2018.

Mail Sport had reported in November how football’s Test of the Century had been scheduled for late autumn 2024, when the club will face off in front of an independent panel in possibly the largest audience in the competition’s history.

And, when he was questioned by MPs on Tuesday morning on various issues relating to the top flight, one of the topics up for discussion with Masters was City’s charges.

Masters later confirmed Mail Sport’s story that a date had been set, before adding “but I can’t say when it will be.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has revealed that a date has been set for the hearing of Manchester City’s 115 alleged breaches of financial rules.

Masters was questioned by MPs on Tuesday in relation to a range of issues affecting football.

Pep Guardiola’s team deny any wrongdoing and previously insisted they have “irrefutable evidence” to support their case.

Your browser does not support iframes.

He then insisted that “the volume and character” of the charges against City are different to those against Everton and Nottingham Forest, after those two clubs were hit with Premier League charges on Monday for breaching football rules. spent. They face the risk of a point deduction if they are found guilty.

City are accused of breaching 115 regulations over 14 seasons from 2009-10 onwards.

The charges include allegations over financial reporting and failure to cooperate with a Premier League investigation that was opened in 2018. City deny any wrongdoing.

Mail Sport also reported in November how those with knowledge of the situation believe a conclusion may not be reached until the end of next season, which is when City manager Pep Guardiola’s current contract expires.

It is understood that what has been a highly confidential process is currently at the stage where witness statements are being taken, which is likely to remain the case until the spring.

If the trial takes place on time, a verdict is likely to be delivered around the summer of 2025.

However, delays could further delay the process. And if either side found the end result distasteful, it would be difficult to imagine a world in which they would not appeal. Such a scenario would add a lot of time.

If they needed to, City could well explore other avenues, although they would not be able to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, where they successfully overturned UEFA’s Champions League ban.

Meanwhile, Guardiola stated last year that everyone outside the club wanted them punished for the allegations.

It says: ‘We are innocent until proven guilty. I know people love it (City punished). I know I’m sorry. I will wait and see, and when the sentence is carried out we will come here and explain it.’

He added that he would remain at the club even if they were found guilty and were relegated.

The charges facing City include claims over financial reporting and failure to cooperate with a Premier League investigation that was opened in 2018.

Everton and Nottingham Forest were charged on Monday by the Premier League for breaching spending rules, but Masters insisted the “volume and character” of City’s charges are different.

IT’S ALL STARTING! It’s All Kicking Off is an exciting new podcast from Mail Sport promising a different take on Premier League football. It is available at MailOnline, Mail+, Youtube, apple music and Spotify. Your browser does not support iframes.

“Of course, I won’t consider my future (if) it depends on being here or in League One,” Guardiola added. “There is a better chance of staying if we are in League One than if we were in the Champions League.”

The city has previously insisted they have “irrefutable evidence” to support their case.

Everton were accused of breaching financial rules in March, a month after City’s charges were announced, and were given a 10-point deduction in November, which they later appealed.

His second charge, which was announced on Monday night, means the Toffees risk a second points deduction.