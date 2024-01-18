HORECA, the world’s premier hospitality exhibition and trade show, launches the much-anticipated 12th edition at the Kuwait International Fair

NNA – With hundreds of Kuwaitis, regional, and international exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge products and innovative services from the global hospitality industry, HORECA Kuwait will provide an exceptional platform for industry enthusiasts to connect with over 45 esteemed international and local experts and professionals in the culinary arts, hotel management, and Famp;B sectors.

Over the course of three days, HORECA Kuwait#39;s 12th edition extensive program will offer an exquisite blend of richness and diversity. The highly-awaited quot;HORECA Talksquot; organised by Hospitality News ME and Hodema Consulting Services ME and Africa, will delve into the latest trends shaping Kuwait#39;s dynamic Famp;B sector, insights from top hoteliers, the influential role of women in culinary innovation, and the future of food technology. nbsp;Competitions such as nbsp;Hospitality Salon Culinaire#39; Barista Competition, and bed making competitions will showcase participants#39; skills and recognize new talents.nbsp;

In the opening ceremony, Ms. Joumana Dammous-Salameacute;, Managing Director of Hospitality Services, stated that ldquo;HORECA Kuwait 2024 promises to be wonderfulrdquo;. She added ldquo;Kuwaitrsquo;s Famp;B scene has evolved spectacularly, and HORECA has always been at the heart of the actionrdquo;. In addition, she thanked the guest of honor Mr. Guillaume Gomez, the Personal Representative of the President of French Republic for Food and Gastronomy, for being a special member of HORECArsquo;s family and a true ambassador of gastrodiplomacy.nbsp;

Ms. Nabila Anjari, Owner and General Manager of Leaders Group for Consulting and Development, highlighted the growth of HORECA Kuwait, emphasizing that ldquo;it has evolved from a small exhibition to one of Kuwait#39;s most popular hospitality showcases over its 12-year journey.rdquo;

