Foamstars launches as a PlayStation Plus Monthly Game on Feb 6

Hello everyone, this is Foamstars producer Kosuke Okatani. We’ve been keeping you all waiting since the announcement of Foamstars in May of last year, but we’re happy to announce that Foamstars will launch on February 6, 2024!

Foamstars will be included as a game in the monthly PlayStation Plus* games list for February and we are delighted to be able to offer the opportunity to play.

A party for everyone

Foamstars is a new 4v4 shooting game where players can enjoy a combination of a party atmosphere where mysterious foam accumulates around you and the intense moments during battle.

We developed Foamstars with the concept of creating a game that everyone could enjoy. Whether you are a player who wants to play tactically and test your skills to achieve victory, or a player who simply wants to have fun with friends, you will find something to enjoy in Foamstars. Try it out during its inclusion in PlayStation Plus Monthly Games.

Three Foamtastic game modes

In addition to the two game modes previously released in Foamstar Open Beta Party, the newly announced third mode, Rubber Duck Party, will be playable at launch.

Smash The Star – Work together to knock out the star player

Win by defeating the opponent’s designated star player. After defeating 7 players from the opposing team, one of the remaining players will receive various benefits and will be named a star player. Work together to fight and overwhelm their star player while protecting yours!

Happy Bath Survival – a crazy battle inside and outside the arena!

With teams divided with half inside the arena and half out of reach for each round, competing to first defeat the opposing team’s players inside the arena. Outside players can help their teammates with defensive foam, while inside players battle closely for victory.

Rubber Duck Party – Fight to dance on the duck and reach the finish line!

Get ready for a foam party like no other! Teams must run to the center of the stage and fight for possession of the rubber duck, since climbing on it will make it advance towards the opponent’s goal. Dancing on the duck’s head will make it race towards the goal to win the match.

Players will need to use teamwork to foam up the battlefield, allowing them to traverse the large map faster and defend the rubber duck from the opponent’s control. With no respawn limit in this game mode, players can focus on the objective to make big plays.

Mission Mode: Enjoy alone or with friends

Protect Bath Vegas from an attack by Bubble Beasties in Mission Mode. Take on the challenge alone in Foamstar Mission or work with up to 3 friends in Squad Mission.

Foamstar Mission – Solo Missions

This is a great mode for those new to Bath Vegas. Here you can try out all six characters and learn how to play with them.

Players can also learn more about each character, as each one has their own dialogue prepared.

Squad Mission – Cooperative Missions

These are team missions in which players can cooperate with up to 3 friends to meet the challenge.

During the mission, players will be able to upgrade their Foamstars with different effects obtained from clearing waves.

Unlock rewards by completing challenges

We have prepared challenges that reward players for completing them. Some rewards can only be received by completing challenges, so try them all.

Additionally, there are three types of challenges: anytime, events, and weekly, each with different rewards.

For example, the Baristador character can be unlocked by completing the player’s Reach Level 3 challenge at any time.

The year of foam

Foamstars will receive seasonal updates for one year. Additionally, a Season Pass will be available for each season, offering a host of additional items. Players can increase their level by earning XP by fighting or completing quests. Rewards will be unlocked as players’ levels increase.

In the first season pass that will be available at launch, Mel T will be unlockable as a reward (players who purchase the Premium Pass will unlock the character immediately).

In addition to exclusive seasonal content and skins, additional characters, maps, and modes will also be released throughout the year, so look forward to the year-round Foamstars Party.

*All PlayStation Plus members will be able to redeem, download and play Foamstars at no additional cost from February 6 to March 4.