Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Mikati meets his Qatari counterpart on the sidelines of the Davos Forum

    By

    Jan 16, 2024 , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday held a series of meetings on the sidelines of his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

    In this context, Premier Mikati met with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The current situation in the Palestinian territories and the region and its impact on Lebanon were discussed.

    Discussions also touched on the work of the ldquo;Arab and International Quintet Committeerdquo; to help move forward the process of electing a new president for Lebanon.

    nbsp;

    ============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    US launches fourth round of strikes on Houthi targets after terror designation

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    US appeals court blocks Texas law that could ban or restrict library books

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Ford urgently recalls hundreds of vehicles over safety fears: ‘Stop driving’

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    US launches fourth round of strikes on Houthi targets after terror designation

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    US appeals court blocks Texas law that could ban or restrict library books

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Ford urgently recalls hundreds of vehicles over safety fears: ‘Stop driving’

    Jan 18, 2024
    News Politics

    Trump races to bury Haley with barrage of policy, personal and conspiratorial shots

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy