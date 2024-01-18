Mikati meets his Qatari counterpart on the sidelines of the Davos Forum

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday held a series of meetings on the sidelines of his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In this context, Premier Mikati met with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The current situation in the Palestinian territories and the region and its impact on Lebanon were discussed.

Discussions also touched on the work of the ldquo;Arab and International Quintet Committeerdquo; to help move forward the process of electing a new president for Lebanon.

