NNA -nbsp;The European Union on Tuesday added Hamas Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar to its quot;terroristquot; sanctions blacklist over the October 7 attacks on Israel.

The move means that the accused mastermind of the attacks is subject to an asset freeze in the 27-nation bloc and bans EU citizens conducting transactions with him.

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas is already listed as a quot;terroristquot; organisation by the EU. — AFP

