Berri meets new US Ambassador, broaches latest developments with Ain El-Tineh itinerant visitors

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, met on Tuesday, at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh,nbsp;with the new US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, who came on a protocol visit upon assuming her diplomatic mission in the country.

The visit was an occasion to discuss the general situation, political developments, and field developments as a result of Israel#39;s continued aggression against Lebanon against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Speaker Berri also received at Ain El-Tineh, former Deputy Prime Minister and former Defense Minister Zeina Akar, with whom he discussed the general situation and political developments.

Berri later received at Ain El-Tineh, a delegation from the ldquo;National Accordrdquo; parliamentary bloc MPs, which included Faisal Karami, Taha Naji, Adnan Trabulsi and Mohammed Yahya.

Discussions during the meeting reportedly touched on the latest political and field developments, as a result of Israelrsquo;s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Discussions also covered an array of developmental and legislative affairs.

============= L.Y