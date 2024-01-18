Gilgo Beach Killings Suspect Rex Heuermann Charged in Fourth Murder

James Carbone/Pool via Reuters

Rex Heuermann, the New York architect accused of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer, has been indicted on a new murder charge in connection with a fourth woman whose body was found on the Long Island coast, authorities said Tuesday.

Heuermann, 60, has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the 2009 and 2010 murders of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Amber Costello.

On Tuesday, he was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who was last seen alive in July 2007. Brainard-Barnes’ was among the first sets of remains authorities found along an isolated waterfront property in 2010. The discovery came amid an investigation into another missing woman. Newsday first reported the superseding indictment.

Read more at The Daily Beast.