Is This Russia’s Dumbest Propaganda Fail?

via Twitter

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has created what may go down in history as their worst propaganda fail since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine kicked off in early 2022.

In a post on X early Tuesday, the ministry claimed to have uncovered a photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a tattoo on his hands that reads, “There is no God.”

“And indeed, for the unholy Kiev regime, neo-Nazis & their warmongering Western sponsors, nothing is sacred,” the foreign ministry wrote, alongside several photos presented as proof of Zelensky supposedly being an evil villain.

