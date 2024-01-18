Shell suspends all Red Sea shipments – WSJ

Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    NNA -nbsp;British oil major Shellnbsp;(SHEL.L), opens new tabnbsp;suspended all shipments through the Red Sea indefinitely after U.S. and U.K. strikes on Yemen#39;s Houthi rebels triggered fears of further escalation,nbsp;the Wall Street Journal reported, opens new tabnbsp;on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.

    Attacks on ships by the Houthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, have disrupted global commerce.

    Last week, the company took the step to halt all crossings over concerns that a successful attack could trigger a massive spill in the region, as well as present risks to the safety of crews on the ships, the report added.

    Shell declined to comment. — Reuters

