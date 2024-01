NNA – Catholicos of Armenian Catholic House of Cilicia, Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian, on Tuesday met with Caretaker Minister of Industry, MP George Boushkian, and MP Jean Talouzian, at the Patriarchate#39;s headquarters in Beirutrsquo;s Ashrafieh.

During the meeting, the general situation in Lebanon and the Middle East as well asnbsp;nbsp;the Armenian and Christian presence in the region,nbsp;were discussed.

=============== L.Y