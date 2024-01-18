Kataeb Party rejects Lebanon’s involvement in regional conflict, refuses to entangle Lebanese in unrelated issues

NNA -nbsp;During its weekly meeting, chaired by Kataeb Leader MP Samy Gemayel, the Kataeb Party#39;s Political Bureau discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

After the meeting, the following statement was issued:

1- The military operations, expanding day by day, now encompass countries falling under the banner of quot;Unified Arenas,quot; with the most perilous developments unfolding in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria, resembling a wide-ranging regional war dragging the entire world into a calamity.

Lebanon appears to be the weakest link in this chain, as it is held captive, devoid of its will, and its institutions are hostage to Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has emerged as the authority, setting conditions for both local and international initiatives in a manner that renders Lebanon helpless in the face of regional dynamics.

The Kataeb Political Bureau rejects the statements made by the Prime Minister following his meeting with international envoys seeking to spare Lebanon from the worst.

The Prime Minister officially cemented Lebanon#39;s fate to the ongoing war in the region, wagering the future of the Lebanese people on the resolution of conflicts in Gaza and issues that are neither its concerns nor within its capacity to bear the repercussions independently.

2- The Kataeb Political Bureau believes that the power to veto laws is an exclusive prerogative of the President of the Republic, while the government is granted another authority by law, allowing it to withdraw proposed laws from discussion in the Parliament in the event of its objection.nbsp;

The Prime Minister is permitted to challenge a law before the Constitutional Council. Refraining from exercising these powers and devising alternative methods to undermine the position of the President and his authorities can only be interpreted as a deliberate violation of established legal frameworks.

The Kataeb Political Bureau contends that Lebanon is gradually transforming into a country that operates outside the confines of the constitution and laws, driven by a obstructive scheme pushing the nation towards chaos under the banner of necessities that permit prohibitions. This has established a lawless order where transgressions are committed in the name of a law that is conspicuously absent, primarily resulting from the obstruction of the presidential election and the reconstitution of authority, without which the state cannot properly function.

It places blame on those who, by keeping the key to electing the President of the Republic in their pocket, bear responsibility for the wrongs perpetrated against the country and its people.

The Kataeb Political Bureau views the statements made by the Speaker of the Parliament, asserting the existence of a sole candidate ndash; himself ndash; as indicative of a continuing presumption and a decision made to confront the Lebanese people and the blocs thatnbsp;

extended their hands for collaboration by presenting two names that garnered substantial support.

It calls for abandoning the singular approach, eschewing monopolies, and engaging with the Lebanese people to reclaim the nation, its decisions, and its sovereignty.

3- Lebanese citizens endure humiliating episodes of displacement along roadways due to unprecedented neglect and recklessness from the remnants of a power that indulges in shifting blame to evade its responsibilities, even in the simplest matters such as opening water drains and road rehabilitation as a proactive measure against disasters rather than lamenting damages after their occurrence.

The Kataeb Political Bureau considers that attributing the causes to climate change in the midst of winter, contenting oneself with issuing alerts and warnings through social media, and demanding compensation have become the hallmark of a group more inclined towards media spectacles than quietly striving to rescue the Lebanese people from the consequences of their own actions. — Kataeb. org

