    Army chief discusses developments along southern border with UN’s Wronecka, meets Egyptian Ambassador

    NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday received at his Yarzeh office, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation in Lebanon and developments along the southern border.

    Maj. Gen. Aoun also met respectively with Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, and then National Security Advisor and Cypriot Intelligence Service chief Tasos Tzionis. Discussions touched on various issues.

