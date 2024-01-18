Pregnant Emily Andre reveals she is worried her daughter Millie, 10, will be bullied at school because she hasn’t been given a phone.

Emily Andre has revealed she is worried about her children being bullied in schools as she has decided not to give them mobile phones yet.

The NHS doctor, 34, who is pregnant with her third child, is mum to Millie, 10, and Theo, seven, with her husband Peter Andre, 50, and counted how many of the children in the class Millie’s already have phones.

Talking to new people! magazine, Emily admitted that she is torn because she doesn’t want her children to be exposed to cyberbullying by buying them smartphones.

She said: “It’s difficult because Theo and Millie are young enough that I haven’t had to deal with it yet.” But Millie will be in sixth grade next year and a lot of kids in her class already have phones, but she doesn’t.

“I’m concerned that it may get to a stage where bullying can happen if you don’t have one, even though there are concerns about cyberbullying when kids get a phone or social media.” I’m wavering between wanting to protect them but not exclude them.’

Emily, who chooses to keep her children’s faces off social media, said Millie looks up to her half-sister Princess, who Peter shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

She said: ‘[Millie] He loves having an older sister. Princess can say, “I remember going through that when I was your age” and she explains how she approached things.

Emily and Peter are currently “changing rooms” to make room for their third child, due in the spring.

Emily and Peter revealed the happy news on their Instagram pages earlier this month, posting ultrasound photos while gushing about the “new addition to our family in 2024.”

‘We are delighted to share the news with all of you. A new addition to our family in 2024. The children are very excited. Us too,” the couple wrote, and their famous friends flooded their comments with well wishes.

In July, Peter hinted at his future family plans during a candid chat on Vicky Pattison’s The Secret To podcast.

‘Children… I thought, when I reach 50, I’m done and then I find myself having conversations with [Emily] saying, “Yeah, you know, if we had another kid, where would we put Junior?”‘.

He continued: ‘I can’t even believe we’re having those conversations and it makes me think I just don’t know, it’s just one of those things. It’s just weird that we have those conversations, so I don’t know.”

Before adding: “Listen, us guys can get our hopes up all we want, right, but it’ll be up to her.”

In 2021, Peter was on a different page, telling ITV’s Loose Women: “I always said to Emily, you might want to have more children, but don’t forget that our children will grow up and maybe one of them will give us children.” “.

Peter admits that his eldest son, Junior, at the time was also skeptical about having more siblings, as there would be an age difference of at least 16 years between the teenager and a new little brother.

Peter explained: “I understand what he meant about the age difference, but I told him there would be 16 years between them. [him and a] new child.”

He continued: “I told him that my brother Andrés, who unfortunately passed away, and I were 16 years old. [apart]. He was my best friend. My other brothers know this, but he was my favorite brother. He admired him. I really don’t think it matters.”

Peter and Emily married in a lavish ceremony at Mamhead House in Exeter in 2015.

They met in 2010 through Emily’s surgeon father, Ruaraidh MacDonagh.

He was Peter’s consultant during kidney stone surgery in 2010 and, knowing she was a fan of his music, introduced her to him.

The couple developed a friendship but did not begin dating until the summer of 2012.