    Asa Hutchinson Ditches Presidential Campaign After Poor Showing in Iowa

    Asa Hutchinson Ditches Presidential Campaign After Poor Showing in Iowa

    Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images

    Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson suspended his presidential campaign on Tuesday morning after receiving just 0.2 percent of the vote in Monday night’s Iowa caucuses.

    In a statement released by the Asa for America campaign, Hutchinson said he “sounded the warning” to his party about the “risks in 2024 and presented hope for our country‘s future.“

    “My message of being a principled Republican with experience and telling the truth about the current front runner did not sell in Iowa. I stand by the campaign that I ran,” the statement said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

