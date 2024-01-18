Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    I was shocked by all the tiny vehicles I saw in Japan. Here are my top 16 ‘Kei’ vehicles.

    By

    Jan 16, 2024 , , ,
    I was shocked by all the tiny vehicles I saw in Japan. Here are my top 16 ‘Kei’ vehicles.

    A Diahatsu Canbus “kei” car in Kyoto, Japan

    Alistair Barr/Insider

    “Kei” cars are small, light and cheap. And they’re cute. They are all over Japan, including big cities such as Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka.Here are the most interesting tiny cars I saw on a recent trip to Japan, along with my top pick.

    Vehicles are getting bigger and heavier in the US, which makes them more dangerous. And the larger they get, the less efficient they become.

    I recently saw a Cybertruck up close and was surprised by its size. When I got to Japan a few weeks later, the contrast was shocking.

    Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, and other locations were awash with tiny “kei” trucks, cars and vans. These cities have thin, weaving side roads that would never be able to handle most American SUVs and trucks. These small vehicles are perfect for getting around busy, dense locations.

    Kei is short for Keijidosha, which means “light automobile” in Japanese. New ones can be purchased for the equivalent of less than $10,000, about a fifth of the average US new vehicle price. Kei cars are also lighter, so even though most are still gas-powered, they are efficient. Some Suzuki Alto models can get at least 80 miles per gallon, roughly triple the US average. 

    Downsides: It’s tight in there, especially for someone over 6 feet like me. There are also safety questions. For passengers, these small vehicles may not perform as well as big vehicles in crashes. While I was in Japan, Daihatsu, a leading Japanese “kei” car manufacturer owned by Toyota, halted production after admitting it had been forging safety tests for 30 years.

    Still, I was won over by these kei cars. Here are my favorites from a December visit, my top pick, and one surprise.

    Nissan Sakura
    A Nissan Sakura in a park in Nara, Japan

    Alistair Barr/Insider

    The Nissan Sakura was Japan’s top-selling EV for most of 2023.

    Suzuki Alto
    A Suzuki Alto

    Alistair Barr/Insider

    Daihatsu Tanto Custom
    A Daihatsu Tanto

    Alistair Barr/Insider

    Honda N-ONE
    A Honda N-ONE parked in Kyoto

    Alistair Barr/Insider

    Honda N-WGN
    A Honda N-WGN

    Alistair Barr/Insider

    Nissan Dayz
    A Nissan Dayz

    Alistair Barr/Business Insider

    Daihatsui Hijet
    Daihatsu Hijet trucks

    Alistair Barr

    Japanese Kei trucks, in particular, have found a home among hobbyist importers in the US.

    Mazda AZ-Wagon
    A Mazda AZ-Wagon

    Alistair Barr/Insider

    Daihatsu Move Canbus
    A Diahatsu Canbus “kei” car in Kyoto, Japan

    Alistair Barr/Insider

    Suzuki Wagon R
    A Suzuki Wagon R

    Alistair Barr/Insider

    Suzuki Alto Lapin
    A Suzuki Alto Lapin

    Alistair Barr/Insider

    Mitsubishi Minicab truck
    A Mitsubishi Minicab truck

    Alistair Barr/Insider

    Suzuki Hustler
    A Suzuki Hustler

    Alistair Barr/Insider

    Honda N-Box
    A Honda N-Box

    Alistair Barr/Business Insider

    Suzuki Palette
    A Suzuki Palette

    Alistair Barr/Insider

    Honda Life
    A Honda Life

    Alistair Barr/Business Insider

    Half of a Rolls-Royce
    A kei car that was altered to look like a Rolls-Royce

    Alistair Barr/Business Insider

    My kei car verdict
    A Suzuki Alto on the road

    Alistair Barr/Business Insider

    Out of all the kei car manufacturers, Suzuki seemed the most dedicated to this important segment of Japan’s auto market. The Alto, the Hustler, and the Alto Lupin are affordable and either beautiful or at least interesting to look at.

    This Alto on the road in Kyoto has lovely design touches, such as the small front grille to the right of the Suzuki logo. I’d drive one, especially as they are so cheap. Now, how to get these to the US?

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    US launches fourth round of strikes on Houthi targets after terror designation

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    US appeals court blocks Texas law that could ban or restrict library books

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Ford urgently recalls hundreds of vehicles over safety fears: ‘Stop driving’

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    US launches fourth round of strikes on Houthi targets after terror designation

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    US appeals court blocks Texas law that could ban or restrict library books

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Ford urgently recalls hundreds of vehicles over safety fears: ‘Stop driving’

    Jan 18, 2024
    News Politics

    Trump races to bury Haley with barrage of policy, personal and conspiratorial shots

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy