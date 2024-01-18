Inside Kate Moss’ 50th birthday brunch: The model opens gifts from boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck, 37, and daughter Lila, 21, before the party at the Ritz in Paris

<!–

Kate Moss seemed in good spirits as she opened gifts from her boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck and daughter Lila for her 50th birthday on Tuesday.

The model flew to Paris to celebrate turning old and went to lunch at the city’s Brasserie Lipp.

The star could be seen opening a long-sleeved white blouse with a black print during the outing.

Kate admired the gift, which appeared to be from a friend who was also present at the brunch with Lila and Nikolai.

She looked fantastic for her milestone birthday as she modeled a belted black mini dress that showed off her slender figure.

The supermodel paired the garment with a fur coat and highlighted her figure with a pair of heeled suede ankle boots.

The supermodel flew to the French capital from Oxford on a private jet that can seat seven VIP guests ahead of her party on Tuesday.

And Kate is thought to be joined by famous friends, including Noel Gallagher, at the Ritz for the festivities.

Lila was pictured carrying heavy bags out of her London home before flying to Paris, joining her famous mother for the festivities.

Sharing a picture of the Eiffel Tower on her Instagram Story, Lila looked excited as preparations for the big night are officially underway.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Kate has been planning a big party at the Ritz in Paris for a long time.

‘And finally the day came and all their close friends and family flew to the capital to celebrate their special day.

‘As a world-famous supermodel, no one expected less of Kate than to host her party at the Ritz in Paris, which is almost as fabulous as she is.

It is believed Kate will be joined by famous friends, including Noel Gallagher, at the Ritz for the festivities.

“It will be a night to remember, you can’t wait to get dressed up and dance the night away.”

MailOnline understands the private jet Kate used to fly to Paris would have cost £10,000, and the former party girl made sure she arrived in the City of Light in style.

Kate’s flight took off on Monday after 4pm and landed in France shortly after.

A source added: “Kate loves the Ritz and always stays at the hotel when she’s in Paris.

“She hopes to keep her evening as private as possible and knows she can trust the staff there.”