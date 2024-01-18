Lloyd Austin’s Secret Ambulance Request Revealed in 911 Call

Nikolay Doychinov/AFP via Getty

The aide to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who made a 911 call to request an ambulance for the top official early this month requested that the dispatchers work to be “subtle” when they arrived at his residence, according to an audio recording of the Jan. 1 911 call exclusively obtained by The Daily Beast.

“Can I ask—can the ambulance not show up with lights and sirens? Uhm, we’re trying to remain a little subtle,” the aide said, according to the recording, which The Daily Beast obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in the state of Virginia.

The dispatcher responded that the ambulance could do that, noting that “usually when they turn into a residential neighborhood, they’ll turn them off.” She added that the ambulance is required by law to run the sirens and lights on main streets, such as Georgetown Pike and Leesburg Pike.

Read more at The Daily Beast.