Oshae Brissett’s grandmother cooked a postgame dinner for the Celtics

celts

Toronto native Oshae Brissett enlisted the help of his grandmother to provide him with a postgame meal after Boston’s eighth straight win against the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) misses the tying basket under pressure from Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett (12) late in the second half. Celtics defeat Raptors, 120-118, at TD Garden on 12/29/23. (Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff)

Winner, winner, Jamaican Jerk Chicken Dinner.

Following their 105-96 win against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, the Celtics were rewarded with a rare treat on the road: a home-cooked meal.

According According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the dinner, prepared by Oshae Brissett’s grandmother, caused a wave of silence in the Celtics’ typically festive locker room.

Oshae Brissett’s grandmother has once again cooked the post-game spread for the Celtics in Toronto. There isn’t much talking in the locker room right now hahaha. —Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 16, 2024

Postgame locker room meals are common for traveling NBA teams, usually provided by local restaurants or caterers. However, after acquiring Brissett in July, both road games in Toronto concluded with a home-cooked meal from his grandmother.

In November, after the first postgame meal by “Chef Brissett,” the forward said he was looking forward to a family meal during the short trip to his hometown.

“I’m always looking for comfort foods,” Brissett said. “And that’s how my grandmother gets depressed, actually. Any family event, she is the one who coordinates the food. “I just told her we need a lot and she knows we’re all athletes so we need a lot, especially after a game.”

Brissett, of Jamaican descent, sparked a frenzy of food envy when photos of the meal circulated on her social media. Traditional Jerk chicken, rice and beans were just a few of the delicious dishes that were prepared.

And from the looks of it, it looks like Grandma Brissett’s catering was a huge success. After that first meal in November, Brissett said the team was eager to return to cooking with Grandma this month.

“Oh, the kids loved it,” Brissett said. “They are ready to return in January.”

After eight straight wins against Toronto, Monday night’s game marked the last time in the regular season that the Celtics would face the Raptors. And while Brissett won’t be returning to his hometown to watch his grandmother’s cooking anytime soon, he has a promising season ahead of him.

Since December, Brissett, who signed a two-year deal with the Celtics in July, has established himself as a key player in the rotation. After having a rocky start to the start of the season, particularly behind the arc, he has had a change of heart.

While Brissett is only averaging 4 points and 3 rebounds, he has found ways to contribute to wins with hustle, offensive rebounds, and overall energy on the court. He’s already averaging more minutes in January (13) than in all of December (11.2) or November (10.8), a sign that he’s growing into his place on the team.

A place, furthermore, that continues to be highly coveted. When Brissett was signed during the offseason, he was touted as the favorite big man coming off the bench. But Luke Kornet secured that spot early in the season, leaving less time for the new forward to showcase his skills during games.

And playing time is where Brissett really shines. Calm and collected, but focused and fast, it doesn’t matter that he has only played 282 minutes this season. Jaylen Brown recognized the physical and mental strength that this type of game requires, as reported Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“It’s hard not knowing if you’re going to play or not or whatever, but to come in and just affect the game, dominate it and control what you can,” Brown said. “Oshae, I feel like every time he stepped into the role and played, he contributed, being dynamite on the glass, being athletic, making plays, keeping plays alive. That helps a lot in a team like ours.”

With Brown out of Monday night’s game against the Raptors, the Celtics’ bench remains a critical part of their regular-season success. Boston currently leads the league with a 31-9 record, the second-best start to a season in franchise history.

The Celtics face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at home as they look to continue their franchise-leading home record to 20.