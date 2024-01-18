Iowa Exit Polls Prove the GOP Is Truly the Big Lie Party

Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

After Iowa’s resounding results for Donald Trump, it’s increasingly difficult to imagine anyone wresting control of the nomination away from him—even if Nikki Haley rebounds next week with a New Hampshire win.

Rather than inflating Trump’s support, it’s possible that Iowa underrepresented Trump’s nationwide dominance by bestowing him with a mere 51 percent of their caucus vote. According to a recent CBS News poll, 69 percent of Republicans nationwide are supporting Trump.

If you’re still not convinced that the GOP electorate is thoroughly Trumpified, then consider some of the exit polls coming out of Iowa.

