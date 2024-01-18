Judge blocks JetBlue’s $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit, saying the deal would reduce airline competition

Shares of Spirit plunged more than 50% following the ruling on Thursday.

Marcus Mainka/Shutterstock

A judge blocked JetBlue‘s deal to buy Spirit. Biden’s Justice Department said the merger would drive up airline prices. Shares of Spirit plunged more than 50% right after the ruling.

A federal judge is siding with the Biden administration and blocking JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the $3.8 billion deal would reduce competition.

The Justice Department sued to block the merger, saying it would drive up fares by eliminating Spirit, the nation’s biggest low-cost airline.

JetBlue argued that the deal would help consumers by making JetBlue a stronger competitor against bigger rivals that dominate the U.S. air-travel market.

U.S. District Judge William Young, who presided over a non-jury trial last year, said in the ruling Tuesday that the government had proven “that the merger would substantially lessen competition in a relevant market.”

Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. plunged more than 53% almost immediately.

Read the original article on Business Insider