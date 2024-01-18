Shaq on pre-Super Bowl party, recording music with Kobe and returning to rap: “Shaq is the greatest rapper/athlete of all time”

Shaquille O’Neal retired from the NBA 13 years ago, but he never lost his competitive spirit.

When asked about becoming the second player in NBA history to have three jerseys retired, he asks, “Who’s the first?” When he talks about returning to the hip-hop music scene, he orders, “I gotta make sure they say, ‘Shaq is the greatest rapper/athlete of all time.’”

His competitive nature is also the reason he returns with his wild and epic pre-Super Bowl party. Shaq’s Fun House, which is in its sixth year and will take place at XS Nightclub at the Wynn of Las Vegas on February 9, two days before the Big Game. “I am a jealous competitor. The reason we’re doing Shaq’s Fun House? “I want people to say that this is the best party ever,” he explains to THR.

“It’s competition. We got into this because I got tired of going to parties, spending a lot of money and not having fun. $60,000 for the plane, $50,000 for the rooms for me and my kids. [You] You have to call people and get passes when you arrive. It was just a nightmare,” he continues. “So I thought, ‘We need to create our own thing.’”

O’Neal, who has lived in Sin City for 30 years, hopes to give attendees a good night out with his carnival-style show, which will include performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo and O’Neal himself, who works as electronic musician. DJ Diesel dance.

In an interview, O’Neal talks about his upcoming party, why he signed Lil Wayne, remembers recording music with Kobe Bryant, and explains how he got into the remix of Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s recent hit. “Shaq and Kobe.”

What makes this year’s Shaq’s Fun House special?

I’m lowering my prices to $99. Yes. Shaq doesn’t take advantage of people. I never want to take advantage of people. We know there will be a lot of people there. We know there will be competition there, but I guarantee no one will lower their prices. That’s what will make us stand out. It’s going to be a great event.

Lil Wayne for $99 isn’t bad. Why are you the perfect performer for this event?

In fact, I’ve known him since he was a young man in Louisiana. Icon. [He’s the] Michael Jordan, LeBron, Kobe of hip-hop. I don’t like to use the word “crossover,” but everyone loves it. I was at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles with [Dr.] Dre when they were performing, and you always think that’s us, and I look at my white friends. [and they’re singing] unconventional, “It’s nothing but a G…” Like, no, you’re unconventional. So any Lil Wayne song, people will know the lyrics. And he is a great performer.

Music helps many athletes prepare for the games: who were the artists that inspired you before playing?

So, since I’m a hardcore gamer, anything Death Row and anything No Limit. Wu Tang. Anything that had that punch, because it had to be in g mode. You know the word I’m looking for.

You he returned to rap last year and they have released a lot of songs. What made you want to get back into rap?

In the rap game, I take it personally when they say someone’s better than me and [you know] the name I’m talking about. Listen, I love him, my good friend, but I gotta make sure they say “Shaq is the greatest rapper/athlete of all time.” It’s not “Shaq and…” Look, it’s all fun. I don’t want to be a rapper. I tried it and the money, it was great but I was making more money doing other things. It’s just to leave something, go viral, read the comments. And then I’m the type that when they criticize me, I don’t get emotional, it just motivates me. So you can say whatever you want about me, you can’t hurt my feelings. I will see something [like] “but lady [D.O.L.L.A. aka Damian Lillard] It’s better.” Oh, is it? I start writing again. So I have about 10 that I’m lining up. I even recorded videos too.

You listened “Shaq & Kobe” by Rick Ross and Meek Mill before jumping on it remix?

Rick sent it to me first, so I didn’t even have his permission, so I just put it on loop and went in and said, “I hope you like it.” And I sent it to him. He said, “Man, you did it so fast.” Then he replied, “Can I use it?” And I said, “Sure.” And then he became too professional with me: he started sending me documentation. I told him: “Brother, it’s not necessary. I do not want money”. I say, “Rick, I don’t want anything, brother.” I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be on the song. And then when I heard Dame, I thought, “Mother effer, mother effer.”

How does it feel to be in a song about your legacy with Kobe?

When he sent it to me, I knew what he was talking about. He was saying that he and Meek were together; They are so dominant that there really is no comparison.

You and Kobe recorded music years ago. Do you remember that session? How was that?

He came in, knocked him out in 10 minutes and left. It was him, me and DJ Clark Kent. He came in and knocked him out. Kobe is smart. Don’t let that mamba fool you. Kobe is very super smart. And that’s when you could put a lot of words into rap, he came in with the big words and we didn’t really promote it. We didn’t really want to promote it that way, but it’s still available.

You also recorded with legends like Biggie and Jay-Z. What do you remember from those sessions?

That’s why I signed my record deal. Look, I never wanted to be a rapper. I did The Arsenio Hall show with Fu-Schnickens. My agent called me the next day. He said, “Man, you want me to entertain this?” He says, “They’re offering you a three-album record deal for $10 million?” I said that? 10 million dollars for three albums? I was like, “Say that again.” Yes, 10 million dollars for three albums.

And I have one thing, I am a realist. I’m like, “I can’t make three albums by myself.” So I said, “Okay, tell them I want to do collaborations with my favorite artists and if they don’t accept it, I won’t do it. I’m not going to expose myself there. “I’m not a rapper.” So that was my whole thing. And then I was a kid chasing dreams. So I said, “Hey, Redman is from my neighborhood. Call it. “Red, this Shaq.” “Oh man, what’s wrong?” “Hey, I’m making an album, do you think you can get Erick Sermon?” “Let me call you back.” They called me back and said, “I have Fu-Schnickens, I have Erick Sermon and Redman.” “Hey, do you know Puff?” “Yeah.” She yelled at Puff and said, “Okay, we’ll get Biggie.” “Do you know Fat Joe?” Since all of these guys were basketball fans, many of them said yes.

But what they did to ensure its integrity, I had to try. So when Erick Sermon came, I had to rap to make sure it wasn’t a trick. But look, they didn’t understand that we are all the same people. I was doing it as long as they were. And when they came out, I had their style, I had that fluidity. I was a master of freestyle… I was always fast at it. So every producer that came, once I rapped for the first time and they saw that I was serious, they were like, “Okay, that’s cool.” And then they would just tune it up.

I just read that you are the second NBA player to have three jerseys retired. How about?

Who is the first? Look, that pisses me off right now. I’m so angry right now. Would it be Wilt? Magic? Miguel?

Chamberlain!

Mother…. Mother…

You are really competitive.

Oh! It’s me. Oh, I’m angry. Damn.

But it is still an amazing legacy.

No. No. I don’t even want it anymore.