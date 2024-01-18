Utah Mom, 26, is Arrested for ‘Punching Her Infant Son to Death’ After Disturbing 911 Call

A Riverdale, Utah woman is in custody, facing severe charges, following the alleged killing of her 2-month-old son, characterized by police as displaying “reckless indifference to human life.”

Bryce Jo Harkins, 26, is now charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony.

The horrific incident unfolded when authorities responded to a distress call reporting an unresponsive infant on Sunday, January 14. According to court documents, the caller repeatedly conveyed that the “baby was gone.” Upon arrival, first responders discovered the lifeless 2-month-old with multiple injuries indicative of aggravated child abuse.

Harkins was reportedly the caregiver at the time of the incident. Allegedly, she confessed to police that her son’s persistent crying led her to deliver a forceful punch to his head. Following the punch, the infant exhibited signs of distress, eventually ceasing to breathe. Harkins made no effort to seek medical assistance, police said.

Further revelations from Harkins indicated additional instances of abuse. She allegedly admitted to backhanding her son, resulting in a visible bruise on his forehead. On the night of his death, she purportedly slapped him with the same force. Harkins also confessed to tossing her son into his crib from a height of one to two feet and applying pressure to his chest while he was in the crib.

“[Harkins] stated that she knew her actions could hurt her son,” police wrote in an affidavit. “By her actions, [Harkins] showed a reckless indifference to human life and caused the death of her son by a course of conduct which [she] is a major participant in the commission of aggravated child abuse.”

