Trump Gets True New York Jury in New E. Jean Carroll Case

Donald Trump‘s second rape defamation trial got off to a quick start on Tuesday, with the selection of a jury that cut across New York City’s unique and diverse population.

On the panel that will decide if Trump owes even more money to journalist E. Jean Carroll for using his powerful podium at the White House to deny her claim that he raped her decades ago will be a retired subway transit worker, a retired German teacher, a Spaniard with a doctorate, and several people who said they rely on social media to get their news.

But perhaps more notable than who made it onto the jury were the two New Yorkers who didn’t make the cut: an older man and woman who declared themselves Trump supporters and asserted they still believed in the fiction that Trump won the 2020 election.

