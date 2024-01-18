Trump Manages to Rage at E. Jean Carroll Even as He Sits in Court

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

As Donald Trump sat in a Manhattan courtroom for the opening of his second E. Jean Carroll defamation trial on Tuesday, over a dozen posts were published to his Truth Social account attacking the author he allegedly defamed.

The court is seeking to determine how much Trump owes Carroll for publicly denying that he sexually assaulted her in 1996. So, of course, he continued to deny it while sitting across the room from her in court.

Trump began his unhinged Truth Social tirade by lamenting that he had to appear in court to “fight against a FAKE case from a woman I have never met, seen, or touched.”

