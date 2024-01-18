Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Former New Orleans Saints Linebacker Ronald Powell Dead at 32

    Former New Orleans Saints Linebacker Ronald Powell Dead at 32

    The NFL Players Association announced on Tuesday that former New Orleans Saints linebacker Ronald Powell passed away on Monday at the age of 32. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

    A highly regarded high school recruit and standout defensive lineman at the University of Florida, Powell was chosen by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2014 draft. The selection was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade earlier that year involving running back Darren Sproles. Powell played the 2014 season with the Saints, participating in 14 games and registering one solo tackle and one assist.

    Following his release from the Saints in the subsequent season, he had stints on the practice squads of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears before joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. He never saw game time with the Seahawks and was no longer in the league by 2017. The news of Powell’s untimely death has left the football community mourning his loss..

    I Love You Forever till we meet again an EXCELLENT FATHER Respected Brother and a Loving Son I am saddened to shared with the rest of the world that Ronald Powell Transitioned Earlier today. REST IN POWER RONALD POWELL ….. pic.twitter.com/Rx9dS7J4S5

    — SACKMAN LIVES (@JuniorGalette93) January 15, 2024

    Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell- a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald. #RIP pic.twitter.com/p4ZZLNYNTO

    — NFLPA Former Players (@NFLPAFmrPlayers) January 16, 2024

