CNN’s Dana Bash Corners Nikki Haley on Trump’s Alleged ‘Sexual Abuse’

CNN

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley claimed on Tuesday that she hasn’t “paid attention” when asked about her GOP rival Donald Trump being found liable for the defamation and sexual abuse of columnist E. Jean Carroll.

When pressed again by CNN anchor Dana Bash, Haley added that she hadn’t “looked at” the case but that Trump “needs to pay the price” if he’s guilty—despite the fact that a jury is now merely determining what additional damages Trump must pay Carroll.

Following his landslide victory in the Iowa Republican caucus, Trump flew directly to New York City to attend the start of the new civil damages trial on Tuesday. A jury found last year that Trump was liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, awarding the writer $5 million. Since that ruling, the former president has continued to publicly attack Carroll, prompting yet another trial over damages.

