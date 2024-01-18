Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    Mia Khalifa Shares Video of Woman Confronting Her Over Israel

    By

    Jan 16, 2024 , , , , ,
    Mia Khalifa Shares Video of Woman Confronting Her Over Israel

    Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

    Influencer and former porn star Mia Khalifa shared a video on Monday afternoon of a woman confronting her outside Miami International Airport.

    Khalifa posted a video to Twitter, showing the woman approaching her, while repeating the phrase “Am Yisrael Chai,” a Hebrew term meaning “the people of Israel live.”

    Khalifa posted the video with the caption, “The Zionists are losing the plot,” and claimed that the woman followed her and called her slurs before she started filming.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    The next country to land humans on the moon in the next 10 years ‘sets a precedent’ for who decides the rules there: US officials

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy