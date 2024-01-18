Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    Inmate dies after apparent fight with another inmate at federal prison in Indiana, authorities say

    By

    Jan 16, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    Inmate dies after apparent fight with another inmate at federal prison in Indiana, authorities say

    TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An inmate died after an apparent fight with another inmate at a federal prison in western Indiana, authorities said.

    The Federal Bureau of Prisons said inmate Mario Waters, 35, was found unresponsive around 12:20 a.m. Monday at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute following a “perceived altercation” with another inmate.

    Despite life-saving efforts, Waters was pronounced dead Monday at a Terre Haute hospital.

    The FBI has been notified of Waters’ death, the Bureau of Prisons said.

    Waters was sentenced in the Eastern District of Arkansas to life in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. He had been incarcerated at the high-security federal prison in Terre Haute since April 21, 2023, the Tribune-Star reported.

    Terre Haute is located about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Indianapolis.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    The next country to land humans on the moon in the next 10 years ‘sets a precedent’ for who decides the rules there: US officials

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy