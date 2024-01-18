Inmate dies after apparent fight with another inmate at federal prison in Indiana, authorities say

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An inmate died after an apparent fight with another inmate at a federal prison in western Indiana, authorities said.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said inmate Mario Waters, 35, was found unresponsive around 12:20 a.m. Monday at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute following a “perceived altercation” with another inmate.

Despite life-saving efforts, Waters was pronounced dead Monday at a Terre Haute hospital.

The FBI has been notified of Waters’ death, the Bureau of Prisons said.

Waters was sentenced in the Eastern District of Arkansas to life in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. He had been incarcerated at the high-security federal prison in Terre Haute since April 21, 2023, the Tribune-Star reported.

Terre Haute is located about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Indianapolis.